NEWS

Parliament ratifies new criminal code bill

Parliament ratifies new criminal code bill
Justice Minister Giorgos Floridis gestures during a tense debate in Parliament on the new criminal code, on Thursday. [InTime News]

Parliament on Thursday ratified the new criminal code bill drafted by the Justice Ministry after a two-day acrimonious debate between the government and the opposition.

The bill, titled “Acceleration and Qualitative Upgrading of the Criminal Trial – Modernization of the Legislative Framework for the Prevention and Combating of Domestic Violence,” was passed solely with the votes of ruling New Democracy lawmakers as opposition parties voted against. 

Justice Minister Giorgos Floridis defended the bill, arguing it reduces the sense of impunity, ensures sentences are actually served, fights crime and administers justice with a more efficient system.

“For the first time in the Greek legal order, criminal liability and punishment are being instituted, with severe penalties for companies that bribe but mainly for politicians who are bribed, which from €100,000 now reaches €4 million,” he said.

Opposition parties accused the government of populism, demonizing opposing views, circumventing the rights of the accused, and ejecting the notion that tougher penalties combat crime.

Justice Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
MEP Kyrtsos’ immunity lifted
NEWS

MEP Kyrtsos’ immunity lifted

Albanian appeals court rejects Beleri’s request to take oath
NEWS

Albanian appeals court rejects Beleri’s request to take oath

European court slams Greece for naming and shaming HIV-positive sex workers in 2012
NEWS

European court slams Greece for naming and shaming HIV-positive sex workers in 2012

Tempe train crash inquiry mired in acrimony
NEWS

Tempe train crash inquiry mired in acrimony

SYRIZA to table its own bill for marriage equality
NEWS

SYRIZA to table its own bill for marriage equality

Tension over Beleri apparent at funeral
NEWS

Tension over Beleri apparent at funeral