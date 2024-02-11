US ambassador to Turkey confirms approval of F-16 sale

US Ambassador to Turkey, Jeff Flake, in a post on platform X posted on Sunday, referred to the completion of the process in Congress for the approval of the sale of F-16 aircraft to Turkey.

The 15-day deadline for objections to the government’s official request for the sale of 40 new fighter jets and upgrade kits and equipment for 79 aircraft of the existing Turkish F-16 fleet has expired.

Kudos to the US Congress for approving this F-16 sale on a bipartisan basis. This is good for our security and for the security of our allies. https://t.co/3tX49MoFrj — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) February 11, 2024

The message from the US ambassador was transmitted by Turkish media as an official confirmation of the completion of the approval process for the sale of F-16s to Turkey.