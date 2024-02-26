Newly founded Greek party adopts European Greens manifesto

Greece has acquired a new political party, the Green-Ecology party, which, at its founding congress in Athens on Sunday, decided to adopt the European Green Party’s manifesto ahead of European Parliament elections in June.

The European Greens voted on their manifesto on February 4 in Lyon, France, calling on the EU to intensify efforts to combat climate change and “achieve full climate neutrality by 2040,” a decade earlier than the current EU agreement.

The newly formed Green-Ecology also vowed to expand collaborations and strengthen the mobilization of environmental protection forces.

The party emerged from the merger of two existing Greek parties, the Greens-Solidarity party and the Ecologist-Greens party, along with figures from the green movement.

Sunday’s founding congress in Athens also determined the party’s key political positions, its statute and its action plan, with proceedings held in Athens simultaneously with online participation from across Greece.

The congress elected Vasikili Grammatikogianni, environmental journalist and co-head of the Green & Purple alliance, and Ilias Gianniris, Professor of Architecture at the University of Crete and founding member of the former Ecologist-Greens party, as the party’s co-leaders.