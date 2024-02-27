Greek defense minister in Finland exploring military service overhaul

Greece will be examining the Finnish model as it seeks to overhaul the structure of its military service, Defense Minister Nikos Dendias said during a visit to the Finnish capital on Tuesday.

In comments after meetings in Helsinki with his counterpart Antti Hakkanen and the chairman of the parliamentary Defense Committee Jukka Kopra, Dendias said that he would be inspecting a Finnish military unit and speaking to its officers as part of the visit, gleaning ideas for the overhaul, which has been dubbed “Agenda 2030.”

“Greece and Finland share many similarities. They are both medium-sized countries, but they are also both next to larger neighbors with revisionist ambitions. Additionally, both countries are located on the external borders of the European Union. They are both countries that believe in International Law and uphold the Law of the Sea, having a significant number of islands,” Dendias said in comments to the press.

The Greek defense minister also plans to visit a special operations center designed to deal with hybrid threats – and where there are Greek military officers also serving – as well as to meet with representatives of the country’s defense industry.

He said he plans to invite industry innovators to invest in Greece.