FM Gerapetritis: Greece is active in the international debate on the protection of human rights

Greece’s candidacies as non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (2025-26) and as member of the Human Rights Council (2028-2030) will focus on close collaboration with all countries and UN mechanisms to safeguard human rights, Foreign Minister George Gerapatritis said during his address at the 55th UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva on Wednesday.

“Ιn times of great challenges for human rights, Greece is present in the debate regarding their protection taking place internationally,” Gerapetritis said in Geneva.

He noted that unfortunately, at the moment human rights are in a great decline, both because of the crises that are occurring, especially the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, and also because of climate crisis, the food crisis and the health crisis.

Gerapetritis laid out the government’s policy on the protection of minorities and vulnerable groups, including migrants and refugees. Gerapetritis specifically referred to Greece’s Muslim minority in Western Thrace, which, he noted, “enjoya special protection as a minority as well as full rights as citizens of Greece and the European Union.”

The Greek FM said Athens will continue to support Ukraine in its ongoing war against Russia and further stated the need for continued humanitarian support in the Gaza Strip, where the population has been suffering as a result of the Israeli invasion.

Athens eyes a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council for 2025-2026, as well as a seat in the UN Human Rights Commission for 2028-2030.