Cabinet meeting to discuss measures against inflation, defense

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will chair a cabinet meeting on Thursday at the Maximos Mansion.

At the meeting, Development Minister Kostas Skrekas will present measures against inflation and a bill to improve the market’s function, while Defense Minister Nikos Dendias will present a bill that introduces research and innovation in the Armed Forces and upgrading of the military school framework.

Rural Development & Foods Minister Lefteris Avgenakis will present a bill on protected designation foods and inspections by the ministry, and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis and Deputy Minister Harry Theoharis will discuss the taxation process code and EU regulations on car insurance.