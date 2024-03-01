NEWS

New trial for four Afghans over Moria camp fire

[Reuters]

Four Afghans who were sentenced to 10 years in prison for the fire at the Moria refugee camp on Lesvos in 2020 will be back in the dock on Monday for a second trial at the Mixed Jury Court of Appeal of the North Aegean.

The fire in the overcrowded camp, which housed four times its capacity, had started after riots on the night of September 8, 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Five days after the disaster, a 42-year-old Afghan testified to the Mytilene Security Sub-Directorate, naming five of his compatriots as the arsonists.

The 42-year-old, the sole witness, never testified in court during the trial in 2021, but his pretrial testimony had been admitted as a basic presumption of guilt.

One more person was identified by police from a video posted on Facebook. According to his lawyer, the video was “blurred and only the person’s back was visible.”

