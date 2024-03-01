64-year-old man kills son-in-law before committing suicide

A 64-year-old man shot a 39-year-old man in Nikaia, near Piraeus, before taking his own life, according to reports Friday.

The victim, reportedly the perpetrator’s son-in-law, was fatally shot in the middle of the street with a double-barreled rifle before the assailant turned the weapon on himself.

Police responded to the scene following a call from a woman reporting the incident around 8.30 a.m. It remains unclear whether she is connected to the events.

Motivation behind the incident is currently unknown, and an investigation has been initiated.