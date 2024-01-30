Greek-US defense deal aims at boosting ‘qualitative advantage,’ says PM

Greece is seeking to acquire a “qualitative advantage” over Turkey that will bolster its deterrence capabilities and equip its Armed Forces to deal with modern challenges, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Skai radio on Tuesday, speaking about an ongoing defense agreement with the United States.

“Greece always has an obligation to spend more on its defense because of its position than other countries,” Mitsotakis said, commenting on the cost of the deal, which, he added, has not be finalized yet.

The Greek prime minister stressed that the acquisition of advanced F-35 fighter jets from the US is just one part of the agreement, which will also include upgrade kits for modernizing other parts of Greece’s defense system, steps to bolster the local defense industry and a gift of various defense equipment.

“Greece is being rewarded,” Mistotakis added, saying that the ongoing talks with Washington confirm the good relations between the two countries and the success of Greek foreign policy.

He also said that maintaining the recent normalization in ties between Greece and Turkey is “essential,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday, while conceding that the process cannot be expected to be without “turbulence.”