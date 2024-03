Frantic Laidi Noir, a fresh curator duo from Athens, presents the group exhibition “CCC” that aspires to arouse and provoke the bodies of the city. Six up-and-coming young artists from Greece and the US showcase their mixed-media artwork at the 1982 art space and bar (27 Kaningos), while a diverse program of performances, ranging from music to movement to politics, has been arranged throughout the two weeks. Entrance to the exhibition is free.

