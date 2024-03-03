Greece witnesses hottest winter on record

This winter has been the hottest in recorded Greek history, according to preliminary data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) analyzed by the scientific team of the National Observatory of Athens, meteo.gr.

Specifically, the 2023-2024 winter (December 2023, January, and February 2024) in Greece was marked by extended periods of high temperatures, significantly surpassing seasonal norms.

Meteo reports that the winter of 2023-2024 is recorded as the warmest in Greek history, surpassing the winter of 2015-2016. Notably, of the last 10 years, six have seen the warmest winters on record.

The average maximum temperature in Greece during the winter period has risen by 1.8°C from 1960 to 2024.

In northern Greece, the average maximum temperature for the winter of 2023-2024 ranged 2-3°C above the mean of the 1991-2020 period, while in the rest of the country, it ranged 1-2°C higher. In no part of Greece did the deviation of the average maximum temperature fall below +0.5°C.