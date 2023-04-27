CULTURE

Prosecutor orders investigation into Golden Dawn art gallery incident

Prosecutor orders investigation into Golden Dawn art gallery incident
[YouTube]

A Thessaloniki prosecutor has ordered a preliminary investigation into an incident in the city where a group of masked youths stormed into a municipal gallery exhibiting the work of an artist from North Macedonia, harassed the artist and the staff and ordered them to pull down the works.

The investigation will seek to identify those involved and to establish their criminal responsibility for the incident.

Among the offenses being investigated are racially motivated violence, complicity and incitement to commit crimes, violence or discord.

The Remezzo municipal gallery in the Kalamaria district was exhibiting drawings and paintings of renowned North Macedonia artist Sergej Andreevski.

The neo-Nazi Golden Dawn organization later said its youth wing was responsible for the incident, an a video and statement posted on its website.

Crime Exhibition North Macedonia Visual Arts

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Nationalists disrupt artist’s exhibition in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Nationalists disrupt artist’s exhibition in Thessaloniki

Defendant allegedly confesses to dealing fatal blow to Alkis Kampanos
NEWS

Defendant allegedly confesses to dealing fatal blow to Alkis Kampanos

Mykonos fines to be reduced with demolitions
NEWS

Mykonos fines to be reduced with demolitions

Two workers arrested for illegal construction in Mykonos
NEWS

Two workers arrested for illegal construction in Mykonos

Egyptian national stands trial for rape in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Egyptian national stands trial for rape in Thessaloniki

Swedish police arrest man for Athens bank safe deposit box heist
NEWS

Swedish police arrest man for Athens bank safe deposit box heist