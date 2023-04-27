Prosecutor orders investigation into Golden Dawn art gallery incident

A Thessaloniki prosecutor has ordered a preliminary investigation into an incident in the city where a group of masked youths stormed into a municipal gallery exhibiting the work of an artist from North Macedonia, harassed the artist and the staff and ordered them to pull down the works.

The investigation will seek to identify those involved and to establish their criminal responsibility for the incident.

Among the offenses being investigated are racially motivated violence, complicity and incitement to commit crimes, violence or discord.

The Remezzo municipal gallery in the Kalamaria district was exhibiting drawings and paintings of renowned North Macedonia artist Sergej Andreevski.

The neo-Nazi Golden Dawn organization later said its youth wing was responsible for the incident, an a video and statement posted on its website.