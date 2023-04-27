Nationalists disrupt artist’s exhibition in Thessaloniki

About 10 black-clad individuals belonging to a far-right group barged into a municipal gallery in Thessaloniki exhibiting the work of an artist from North Macedonia, harassed the artist and the staff and ordered them to pull down the works.

The municipal gallery Remezzo in the district of Kalamaria was exhibiting drawings and paintings of renown Macedonian artist Sergej Andreevski in a show titled “Unexhibited works on paper.” The show opened on April 21 and was expected to last until April 29.

The intruders, members of the defunct, neo-Nazi Golden Dawn’s youth wing, started shouting that the artist does not have the right to be there and questioned his nationality. “You can either be a Slav or a Greek. There are no supposed non-Greek Macedonians,” one of the intruders is heard saying in a video the group posted on YouTube.

They then took down some of the artist’s works, left flyers with slogans in the venue and attempted to “seal” the gallery with red tape on their way out.

It is not clear if the gallery called the police, but some media reported that it was informed on Thursday about the incident and no arrests have been made.