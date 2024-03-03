NEWS

10 to face trial on terrorism-related charges

10 to face trial on terrorism-related charges
Authorities have remanded six persons accused of terrorist acts Sunday after their statements to an examining magistrate in Thessaloniki in northern Greece.

They are accused of five terrorist acts, the last of which was mailing a parcel bomb to the chief judge of the Thessaloniki appeals court in February. The charges involve six felonies and five misdemeanors.

Another four accused persons are already in prison for crimes, mostly robberies, unrelated to terrorism. They will also face trial on these new charges. One of the prisoners, who has committed several robberies, is considered the ringleader of the group, which appeared under the name “Revenge Partnership.”

