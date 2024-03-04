Kasselakis vows overhaul of SYRIZA following European elections

SYRIZA opposition leader Stefanos Kasselakis plans to overhaul the party in a statutory congress following June’s European Parliament elections, he said in an interview with the Real News newspaper on Sunday. In the same interview, he defended his stance in the recent contentious party congress, while also criticizing the conservative government’s handling of the Tempe railway crash and its plans to legalize non-state universities.

“The mandate I have received is to rebuild the party following a painful defeat and an inevitable subsequent split. All actions will be taken with the utmost participation and consultation with the members, utilizing all available digital tools,” Kasselakis said. He further announced that the party would unveil its manifesto and candidate list for the European elections in the upcoming weeks.

Addressing criticism surrounding the recent party congress, which laid bare deep divisions within the party, Kasselakis asserted, “I never requested a carte blanche mandate; I sought trust as the newly elected president to forge ahead.”

“In the European elections, we will all be assessed,” he emphasized.

Tsipras, Gerovasili

When questioned about former party leader Alexis Tsipras, who advocated for a fresh election for party leader, Kasselakis said, “I respect and honor Alexis Tsipras.” However, he remarked, “I would have appreciated if his sentiments had been voiced within the congress.”

Kasselakis meanwhile took a moderate stance towards SYRIZA MP and former minister Olga Gerovasili, who openly challenged him during the congress. “She serves as the vice-president of the Parliament and holds a prominent position within the party. Her opinions and contributions are valuable for the progress of the party. I do not view anyone as internal opposition,” he said.

Regarding SYRIZA’s poor performance in opinion polls, Kasselakis attributed the decline in recent months to the split and extensive navel-gazing. “The current polls indicate that the party has stabilized. We aspire to alter this perception in the remaining three months leading up to the European elections.”

Tempe investigation

In the same interview, the opposition leader criticized the conservative administration for its reaction to the investigation into the Tempe railway disaster a year ago, which resulted in the deaths of 57 people.

“The Mitsotakis administration has made efforts from day one to suppress evidence, impede the investigation, and manipulate justice,” he said.

“I am personally committed to doing everything in my power to prevent the cover-up of this state crime. Holding the perpetrators accountable is not only a matter of justice for the families of the 57 deceased individuals; it is a paramount issue for democracy in Greece,” he said.

The SYRIZA leader also defended his opposition to plans by the New Democracy government permitting the establishment of private universities in Greece.

“Higher education is not a commodity; it is a right protected by the Constitution. I cannot endorse the government’s legalization of transactions with university presidents and funds aimed at conferring equivalent degrees from private universities, essentially treating education as a commodity,” he said.

“We advocate for well-funded, well-staffed, and globally-oriented public universities. I anticipate that all factions identifying as Left and progressive will unequivocally reject this unconstitutional proposal,” he said.