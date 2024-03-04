University bill to dominate this week’s agenda

The government’s university reform bill, which paves the way for private universities to set up branches in Greece, is set to be debated and voted on this week in parliament.

The law will be presented before the plenary and discussed this week, with a vote scheduled for Friday, March 8. The bill lacks support from opposition parties and has sparked mass protests in universities across the country, many of which remain occupied. Several large protests are expected this week.

The government says that the bill does not violate Article 16 of the Greek Constitution, which prohibits the establishment of private universities and mandates that art, science, research, and teaching be free and promoted by the state. It argues that the legislative change only pertains to allowing foreign universities to establish branches in Greece. Constitutional experts are divided on whether the bill violates Article 16.

In a weekend interview, Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis said that ten prestigious international universities have expressed keen interest in establishing branches in the country.

SYRIZA opposes the legislation, with its leader Stefanos Kasselakis urging the government to focus on assisting public universities in creating foreign language programs.

PASOK expressed support for a constitutional review that would allow amendments to Article 16. Leader Nikos Androulakis noted concerns that the reform prioritizes business interests and profit over improving education quality. Both leaders raised doubts about whether the new institutions would be non-profit, as claimed by the government.

A poll by Metron Analysis showed that public opinion is split on the issue, with some 51% of Greeks in favor and 45% against the bill. However, nearly 70% of university students oppose the government’s proposal.

Tempe train crash

A parliamentary inquiry into the deadly Tempe train crash will conclude on Friday when political parties submit their findings.

On Monday, March 11, parliament will vote on the conclusions and findings of the majority New Democracy party.

The credibility of the inquiry has been questioned from the beginning, with opposition parties accusing the government of trying to cover up its responsibilities for the tragedy.

The inquiry’s evidence phase ended coinciding with the one-year anniversary of the crash. Despite calls for an extension to examine additional material from the prosecutor of the Appeals Court in Larissa, who is leading the criminal investigation, the majority declined.

The inquiry did not review the file of the European prosecutor’s office, which indicted 23 individuals and found indications of breach of duty by former minister Christos Spirtzis and misappropriation by former minister Konstantinos A. Karamanlis. Additionally, it did not summon any witnesses who had testified to either the European or Greek prosecutors that political figures bear responsibilities.

European elections

Political groups in the European Parliament have begun presenting their candidates for the upcoming European elections amid concerns about a surge in far-right support.

Over the weekend, the Party of European Socialists (PES) elected Nicolas Schmit as its lead candidate. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen meanwhile announced her bid to become the lead candidate of the center-right European People’s Party (EPP) in mid-February.

Greek parties are currently in the process of selecting and announcing their candidates. Following a meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday, MEP Vangelis Meimarakis announced his candidacy with New Democracy. Dora Avgeri resigned from her post as SYRIZA spokesperson and declared her intention to stand as a candidate. Basketball player Nikos Pappas also announced his candidacy with SYRIZA.