Online lectures now also in the line of fire

Online courses at universities have also become a serious source of friction in the country’s academic institutions beleaguered by occupation. Professors at major universities who have chosen this route because their faculty is occupied by students, opposed to a government bill to institutionalize non-state universities, are being accosted by pro-occupation students and those opposed to online courses.

In one case, a group of students disrupted a professor’s online course, while in another a student took the floor to read the student union’s resolution in favor of the occupation and against remote courses.

At the same time, university senates threw their public support behind remote exams on Wednesday, but faculties and professors reiterated their opposition to the move.

This was exemplified by the wave of refusal by a large number of university professors to adopt – in the context of the autonomy of the universities – the decision of their senates to hold remote examinations. Thus, on Wednesday all the faculties of the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA) decided against digital exams.

On the other hand, the senates of the University of Athens, the Athens University of Economics and Business, the Agricultural University of Athens, the University of Athens, the University of West Attica, the Technical University of Crete, and that of Macedonia decided in favor of remote exams.

The University of Patras clearly rejected the distance examinations, while the Chemical Engineering, Applied Mathematics and Physical Sciences, Architecture and Electrical and Computer Engineering faculties of the NTUA decided against.