SYRIZA shares second place with PASOK in public survey

The ruling party, New Democracy (ND), maintains its leading position despite a slight decrease to 29.5%, as revealed by a public poll conducted by SKAI TV and Pulse in the final week of February. Meanwhile, the main opposition party, leftist SYRIZA, and the social democratic party, PASOK, are tied for second place at 12%.

In fourth place, the Communist Party of Greece (KKE) holds 7.5%, closely trailed by the far-right nationalist party, the Greek Solution, at 7%.

The poll surveyed 1,106 individuals, prompting them to disclose their party affiliation if they were to vote the following Sunday.

Furthermore, participants were asked various questions, including their opinion on the most qualified candidate for prime minister. Current Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emerged as the top choice, securing 34% of the votes. However, 23% expressed dissatisfaction with all candidates, stating that none were suitable for the role.

SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis garnered 10% support, surpassing PASOK president Nikos Androulakis, who received 8%.

Additionally, participants were queried about their stance on the draft university bill aimed at establishing non-state universities, scheduled for a vote on Friday.

Results indicated that 20% of respondents believed the bill was headed in the right direction, while 32% suggested room for improvement. Conversely, 42% were against the bill entirely.