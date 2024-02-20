Metsola in Athens to meet Mitsotakis, boost participation in EU elections

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet visiting European Parliament President Roberta Metsola in Athens on Tuesday, as part of her campaign to raise awareness and encourage people to vote in the European Parliament elections in June.

She will also discuss with Mitsotakis a a recent European Parliament resolution raising concerns about the rule of law in Greece. The two officials will then make statements to the press.

At 11 a.m., she will meet with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and then the head of the Greek Parliament, Konstantinos Tasoulas.

Metsola will deliver a keynote address to Parliament at noon and meet with representatives of opposition parties. She will then engage with young people at the Athens Conservatory over the upcoming elections.

