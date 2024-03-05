NEWS

Prosecutor to investigate Kasselakis’ US firm

[ERT]

The Athens prosecutor’s office has ordered an investigation into SYRIZA head Stefanos Kasselakis’ shipping business interests in the United States after documents revealed that he has owned a company abroad.

The probe was ordered on the grounds that party leaders are not allowed to own foreign-based businesses and will look into whether the law on wealth declaration was violated. The documents showed that the US-based distressed asset manager Tiptree Marine LCC, which Kasselakis founded in 2018, was used to pay SYRIZA staffers.

The case was assigned to prosecutor Dimitrios Nomikos.

Kasselakis used to work for Goldman Sachs before founding Tiptree Marine, and sold all five of the shipping company’s ships in 2022 at a profit.

