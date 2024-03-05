Probe launched into cancer hospital after photo leaked of patient recovering in hallway

Separate criminal and administrative investigations have been launched into a Thessaloniki hospital after a photograph was posted on social media showing a patient recovering from an anesthetic stupor in a hallway.

The photograph was taken at the Theageneio, a hospital specializing in cancer treatments, and leaked by the head of the hospital’s gastroenterology clinic in a bid to underscore the effects of underfunding and understaffing across the national health system.

The image of the young man lying across three uncomfortable plastic chairs instead of in a bed in a recovery ward after being anesthetized to undergo an invasive diagnostic procedure sparked public outrage.

The furor prompted Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis to order an administrative inquiry, while on Tuesday, a Thessaloniki prosecutor launched a judicial investigation to bring criminal charges for endangerment and breach of duty against the person/s responsible for the young man’s predicament.