NEWS

Probe launched into cancer hospital after photo leaked of patient recovering in hallway

Probe launched into cancer hospital after photo leaked of patient recovering in hallway
[InTime News]

Separate criminal and administrative investigations have been launched into a Thessaloniki hospital after a photograph was posted on social media showing a patient recovering from an anesthetic stupor in a hallway.

The photograph was taken at the Theageneio, a hospital specializing in cancer treatments, and leaked by the head of the hospital’s gastroenterology clinic in a bid to underscore the effects of underfunding and understaffing across the national health system.

The image of the young man lying across three uncomfortable plastic chairs instead of in a bed in a recovery ward after being anesthetized to undergo an invasive diagnostic procedure sparked public outrage. 

The furor prompted Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis to order an administrative inquiry, while on Tuesday, a Thessaloniki prosecutor launched a judicial investigation to bring criminal charges for endangerment and breach of duty against the person/s responsible for the young man’s predicament.

Health Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Arrests made for false medical certificates, corruption
NEWS

Arrests made for false medical certificates, corruption

Two remanded in bogus prescriptions fraud case
NEWS

Two remanded in bogus prescriptions fraud case

Fake dentist to face charges
NEWS

Fake dentist to face charges

More hospital violence reported
NEWS

More hospital violence reported

Most hospital violence occurs in emergency wards
NEWS

Most hospital violence occurs in emergency wards

Woman at Corfu psychiatric ward killed by fellow patient
NEWS

Woman at Corfu psychiatric ward killed by fellow patient