NEWS

Bear attacks a skier in North Macedonia as mild winters cut their hibernation short

Bear attacks a skier in North Macedonia as mild winters cut their hibernation short
File photo. [Reuters]

A Danish skier was injured in a bear attack at a nature park in North Macedonia Tuesday, in an area where authorities say mild winters have led to a surge in the brown bear population.

The skier, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital in the western city of Tetovo, Stojance Angelov, head of the country’s state-run Crisis Management Center, said. He suffered injuries to his left leg in the attack that took place in the Shar Mountain area.

Mild winters in recent years have caused bears to cut short or skip hibernation, leading to a surge in their population and increased sightings in urban areas.

Similar problems have also been reported in neighboring Greece, where farming associations say crops and bee hives have been damaged. [AP]

North Macedonia

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Transport minister checks progress of Athens metro extension
NEWS

Transport minister checks progress of Athens metro extension

Western routes of Attiki Odos to close for maintenance
NEWS

Western routes of Attiki Odos to close for maintenance

Traffic regulations on Egnatia Odos due to tunnel maintenance
NEWS

Traffic regulations on Egnatia Odos due to tunnel maintenance

Coastal zones bill debated by House committee
NEWS

Coastal zones bill debated by House committee

Latest inspection reveals potential material failure in Aegina underwater pipeline damage
NEWS

Latest inspection reveals potential material failure in Aegina underwater pipeline damage

Aegina water pipeline not sabotaged, mayor says
NEWS

Aegina water pipeline not sabotaged, mayor says