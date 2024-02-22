NEWS

Coastal zones bill debated by House committee

The abolition of the minimum width of beach zones that can be commercially exploited, the removal of leasing responsibilities from municipalities, and the level of coastal protection in Natura areas were the focus of most observations by social bodies participating in Wednesday’s House committee discussion of the Finance Ministry’s draft law. 

The bill lays down the rules for the demarcation of shores, how they can be leased, and penalties for violators. It introduces new recommendations for the minimum distances between concessions, the maximum area of the beach that can be granted for exploitation, and the protection of untouched beaches. 

Regarding the criticism of the abolition of the minimum width (from 30 meters currently), Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) representative Kostas Konstantinidis argued that if the coastal demarcation committees determine a smaller beach width this should be sufficiently justified. 

