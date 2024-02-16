Latest inspection reveals potential material failure in Aegina underwater pipeline damage

The latest examination of the damage to an underwater pipeline delivering drinking water to the island of Aegina, near Athens, suggests a material failure, Kathimerini has learned.

The inspection of the 12-kilometer-long (7.5-mile-long) pipeline was conducted on Tuesday by the Underwater Missions Unit (MYA) of the Hellenic Coast Guard, in the presence of an expert appointed by the Piraeus Prosecutor’s office. This time, a marine crane was employed to lift the concrete protective coating, revealing the pipeline body. The crack in the pipeline was pinpointed at the seam where the 400-meter lengths of pipes are joined, at a depth of 50 meters and 830 meters from the shore.

Moreover, no signs of holes or damage from the impact of concrete slabs were detected on the surface of the plastic pipe. Experts assert that such signs would have been evident in the event of an explosion.

The divers recorded Tuesday’s operation, and the relevant material will be forwarded to the prosecutor of Piraeus. The final report will be compiled by the expert designated by the prosecution.

These findings contest the initial hypothesis that the damage discovered on January 25 was the result of sabotage. Experts enlisted by the construction company have claimed that the damage was caused by an explosive device.

Should authorities determine that the damage resulted from material failure, the construction company will be responsible for covering the restoration expenses. Conversely, if sabotage is confirmed, regional authorities will be held accountable.

The water supply to Aegina has been disrupted since January 25, with the island relying on water boreholes for service. Repair efforts are expected to commence in the coming days.