Sakellaropoulou: Despite important steps, gender stereotypes remain

Despite the achievements and progress that woman have achieved, “gender stereotypes, discrimination, inequalities and confinement in power relationships still remain strong,” President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has said in a social media post marking International Women’s Day.

Sakellaropoulou observed the day by meeting six women in Thessaloniki to discuss their experiences of the Covid pandemic and lockdowns, issues relating to gender equality, stereotypes, the position of women in the family and the workplace, and the role of the media, art and education.

The meeting was attended by Sofia Nikolaidou, a writer; Stella Christidou, an ambulance service doctor; Eleni Dimopoulou, an actress and director; Maria Peklari, an administrative employee; Vasiliki Kartsiakli, an archaeologist, and Artemisia Maliarou, a journalism student.

In her post, Sakellaropoulou noted that in many countries, women continue to face “exclusion, sexual abuse, violence, repression.”

“In a world tested by wars, the terrorism of authoritarian regimes, instability and uncertainty, the position of women has become more and more difficult,” she said.

