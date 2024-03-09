NEWS

Illegal hotel sprouts up near former royal estate

.

A hotel that has sprung up near the former royal estate of Tatoi in northern Athens is on course for demolition.

The 2,000-square-meter hotel has been illegally built by a businessman who was granted a permit to carry out repairs on a 120-square-meter building that was damaged in a major wildfire in the summer of 2021.

He has been slapped with a fine of 2.6 million euros and once the administrative procedure is completed, the building will be slated for demolition, taking its place on the long list of illegal structures that need to be torn down across the region of Attica.

