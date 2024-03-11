Farmers meeting with PM on Monday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet representatives of Greek farmers on Monday in an effort to resolve long-standing problems of the agricultural sector that have been aggravated by the rising cost of production.

The group of 15 farmers include Rizos Maroudas, president of the Federation of Agricultural Associations of Larissa, who had led the recent mass protests.

The government announced farmers will be eligible for cheaper electricity for two years from April, a measure that will be partly financed from proceeds from renewables and carbon market credits.