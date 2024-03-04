NEWS

Compensation claims for livestock farmers to start on Thursday

[Giorgos Kydonas/Intime News]

Livestock farmers affected by last summer’s wildfires and September’s Storm Daniel in Thessaly, Fthiotida and Evros, will be able to claim compensation starting this week, Rural Development and Food Minister Lefteris Avgenakis said on Monday.

The application period starts on March 7 and runs until April 30, with the government having earmarked a budget of €45 million.

Specifically, farmers in Thessaly’s regional units of Karditsa, Trikala, Larissa and Magnisia, Fthiotida’s Domokos and Evros’ Alexandroupoli and Soufli are eligible for compensation, with some looking to receive as much as 100% coverage for lost animals, crops, machinery, etc.

The damages caused by Storm Daniel alone are estimated at €3.3 billion, while 180,000,000 square meters (70,000 square miles) of farmland in Thessaly remain flooded.

The government has so far set a budget of €1 billion for affected farmers and businesses, while an estimated €2.3 billion will further be required to restore damaged or destroyed infrastructure.

 

Agriculture Natural disaster

