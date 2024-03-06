Dutch experts present flood protection proposals for Thessaly province

Dutch experts have presented their proposals to the Greek government regarding flood protection management in the central province of Thessaly following last year’s calamitous floods.

The master plan, presented by the Netherlands-based HVA International, an agricultural firm that offers post-disaster advice, was discussed in a closed-door session on Tuesday.

Sources indicate that the proposed interventions are estimated to cost around 4 billion euros, with two-thirds allocated to infrastructure projects and anti-flood measures. These include constructing a network of small dams in various mountainous areas designed to retain water and prevent it from directly reaching the plains during heavy rainfall.

Government officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Kathimerini that “the proposal is highly unlikely to receive full financial support.”

Dimitris Kouretas, the elected governor of Thessaly province, expressed dismay at not being invited to Tuesday’s meeting. Government officials assured that he will be briefed in the coming days.

The flooding in September 2023, the worst on record in Greece, caused extensive damage to the fertile region, washing away agricultural land, roads, and railways, and resulting in the loss of 16 lives. It was the second major flood to hit Thessaly in three years.