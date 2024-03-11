Greece-Turkey political dialogue: Commitment to build on existing positive atmosphere

Greece and Turkey reiterated their joint commitment to build on the existing positive atmosphere during a meeting between Greece’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexandra Papadopoulou and her Turkish counterpart Burak Akcapar on Monday in Ankara, as part of the political dialogue between the two countries’ foreign ministries.

“The two sides reiterated their joint commitment to build on the existing positive atmosphere in line with the Athens Declaration signed last December by the leaders of the two countries, exploring further areas of bilateral and international cooperation,” a joint statement issued after the meeting reads.

The two sides also reviewed the preparations for the upcoming visit of the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Turkey in May, “and took stock of progress achieved so far in the existing dialogue channels, covering all aspects of the bilateral relationship.”

Mitsotakis, along with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a joint declaration pledging to maintain good and friendly neighborly relations at the fifth meeting of the High-Level Cooperation Council held in Athens on December 12, 2023.