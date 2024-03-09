NEWS

Blinken, Fidan discuss Middle East, Ukraine, trade

[Reuters]

The foreign ministers of the United States and Turkey discussed, in their meeting in Washington Friday, the Middle East, trade and investment issues, the Ukraine and other matters, and welcomed Sweden’s accession to NATO as the 32nd member, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Saturday.

Miler’s full statement follows:

“Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday in Washington with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. 

Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Fidan discussed U.S.-(Turkey) cooperation regarding Syria, the South Caucasus, and achieving a lasting peace in the Middle East. 

The Secretary and Foreign Minister agreed to enhance trade and investment between the United States and (Turkey) and reaffirmed that, notwithstanding Russia’s illegal full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Black Sea region must remain safe and secure. 

They also recognized the 75th anniversary of the U.S.-(Turkey) Fulbright program and welcomed the accession of Sweden as the 32nd NATO Ally. 

Their meeting capped two days of senior-level bilateral discussions held under the auspices of the U.S.-(Turkey) Strategic Mechanism.”

Diplomacy Turkey US

