Two suspects identified for burgling home of Exarchia woman, threatening her with rape

Two young men aged 18 and 20 have allegedly been identified as the assailants who broke into a woman’s apartment while she was sleeping and threatened her with rape before making off with cash and valuables.

The incident occurred in the downtown Athens district of Exarchia shortly after 5 a.m. on the morning of February 29, with the assailants reportedly breaking into the first-floor apartment through the balcony window.

The 36-year-old victim said she was sleeping when the two assailants entered her bedroom and threatened her with rape and other violence so she would reveal where she was hiding any valuables. She told investigators that she resisted and made a commotion that sent the burglars scurrying away, though not before they got their hands on roughly 1,100 euros in cash, the woman’s purse, her cellphone and the keys to the house.

She later reportedly identified one of her two assailants, a 20-year-old Somali national, from a series of photographs shown to her by the police. He was arrested on Sunday night and has allegedly identified his accomplice as a fellow Somali, aged 18, who is being sought by the police.