Police detain 21 individuals in transgender attack response

Police arrested 21 individuals for attacking two transgender people late on Saturday in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, including 11 minors who have been released under oral orders by a prosecutor. 

According to local news site thestival.gr, the incident unfolded around at Aristotle Square when a group verbally assaulted the two individuals, aged 21, who sought refuge in a nearby eatery for safety. The assailants then gathered outside the establishment, continuing their harassment.

Although bottles were thrown at the victims upon leaving the venue, no injuries were reported.

Heavy police presence intervened, resulting in 25 apprehensions, with 21 arrests, including 11 minors and 10 adults; 12 of the detainees are foreigners.

The case is under the jurisdiction of the Thessaloniki Police Department’s Racist Violence Response Unit.

