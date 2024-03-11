NEWS

Overnight explosion damages Kallithea liquor store

Police are investigating an overnight explosion that damaged a liquor store in the Athens district of Kallithea. Νo injuries were reported from the 3 a.m. blast, but nearby shops and parked vehicles were also damaged.

Authorities cordoned off the area while bomb disposal experts (TEEM) conducted their investigation. Reports indicate that remnants of explosives, a slow-burning fuse, and a detonator have been discovered.

Police have not yet provided any information regarding the possible motive behind the incident.

