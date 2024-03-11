NEWS

Incest case in Rethymno leads to teenage pregnancy

A 15-year-old was prosecuted for having sexual relations with his 13-year-old sister in the city of Rethymno, Crete.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the 13-year-old had gone to her mother because she was feeling unwell. After visiting the hospital, the girl was found to be pregnant.

The preliminary investigation of the Rethymno Security Sub-Directorate found the girl had sexual contact with her 15-year-old brother. 

The case was referred to the respective prosecutor who charged the 15-year-old for obstructing the incest law.

 

