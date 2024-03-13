NEWS

Greek frigate Hydra engages UAVs in Gulf of Aden

Greek frigate Hydra engages UAVs in Gulf of Aden
File photo.

Greece’s frigate Hydra opened fire on two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Gulf of Aden during the early hours of Wednesday, utilizing its 127mm main gun. Both drones promptly altered their course.

This marked the inaugural engagement of the Hellenic Navy’s MEKO 200 frigate since joining the EU naval mission Aspides, designed to safeguard merchant ships from assaults by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia.

Hydra has been patrolling the Gulf of Aden since its departure from Djibouti on Monday.

Defense Security Shipping

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Hydra frigate joins EU’s Aspides operation
NEWS

Hydra frigate joins EU’s Aspides operation

Greece approves military participation in EU Red Sea mission
NEWS

Greece approves military participation in EU Red Sea mission

EU mission to protect Red Sea ship launched under Greek command
NEWS

EU mission to protect Red Sea ship launched under Greek command

Greece proposes command of EU naval mission in Red Sea
NEWS

Greece proposes command of EU naval mission in Red Sea

Greece to discuss frigate deployment in the Red Sea
NEWS

Greece to discuss frigate deployment in the Red Sea

Greek frigate to join Prosperity Guardian
NEWS

Greek frigate to join Prosperity Guardian