Greek frigate Hydra engages UAVs in Gulf of Aden

Greece’s frigate Hydra opened fire on two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Gulf of Aden during the early hours of Wednesday, utilizing its 127mm main gun. Both drones promptly altered their course.

This marked the inaugural engagement of the Hellenic Navy’s MEKO 200 frigate since joining the EU naval mission Aspides, designed to safeguard merchant ships from assaults by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia.

Hydra has been patrolling the Gulf of Aden since its departure from Djibouti on Monday.