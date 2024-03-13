European Commission refers Greece to CJEU over failure to finalize water and flood management plans

A heron stands in front of reeds among the Evros River that forms a natural border between Greece and Turkey, in October 2022. [AP]

The European Commission on Wednesday referred Greece to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) for its failure to conclude the revision of its river basin management plans as required by the Water Framework Directive and its flood risk management plans as required by the Floods Directive.

The Water Framework Directive, introduced in 2000, focuses on ensuring the good quality and quantity of the bloc’s waterways. Its goals include reducing and eliminating pollution while ensuring adequate water supply for both human and wildlife needs. Integral to the European Green Deal, the directive is essential for meeting climate, nature, and pollution reduction objectives. Member states are mandated to update and report their river basin management plans every six years.

“Greece has so far not reviewed, adopted nor reported its river basin management plans,” the EU’s executive arm said.

Compliance with the Floods Directive, which came into force in 2007, is crucial for flood preparedness and management. Member states are required to update and report their flood risk management plans every six years. These plans play a key role in achieving the directive’s objectives of reducing and managing flood risks to human health, the environment, cultural heritage, and economic activity.

“Greece has so far not reviewed, adopted nor reported its flood risk management plans,” the Commission said.

The Commission’s formal notice to Greece in February 2023 was followed by a reasoned opinion in November 2023, urging Greece to fulfill its obligations and finalize the review of its plans. However, Greece has yet to complete the relevant plans.

“The Commission considers that efforts by the Greek authorities have, to date, been insufficient and is therefore referring Greece to the Court of Justice of the European Union,” it said.