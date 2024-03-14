PM heading to US in April

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to visit the US most likely on April 4 for talks with American President Joe Biden.

According to government sources, Greece and the US are in discussions but the exact date has not been set.

Mitsotakis will visit Washington as part of the celebrations organized at the White House for the anniversary of the Greek Revolution of 1821. The US president has declared Greece’s Independence Day as a National Day of Celebration of Greek and American Democracy.

The day marks the importance of democracy and friendship between the two countries as well as the contribution of Greek Americans. Mitsotakis had been scheduled to visit the US in January, but the trip was postponed as he contracted H1N1.