Traffic diversions planned ahead of rallies against private universities

Traffic diversions planned ahead of rallies against private universities
[InTime News]

Emergency traffic measures will be implemented in downtown Athens, starting at noon on Thursday, due to a rally that to be held by student associations and educational unions against the bill for the establishment of private universities.

The traffic measures will be applied gradually and on a case-by-case basis – where necessary and depending on the movement of the demonstrators – in the streets surrounding the Propylaia, Omonoia Square (Patision, Aiolou, etc.), Syntagma Square (Othonos, Amalia Avenues) and Vasilissis Sofias.

The police have appealed to the drivers to avoid moving on the above-mentioned roads until the end of the demonstration.

[AMNA]

Transport Rally

