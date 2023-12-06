NEWS

Tight security measures in central Athens

[INTIME]

The police are taking stringent measures for the 15th anniversary of the murder of teenager Alexandros Grigoropoulos on Wednesday.

According to the Hellenic Police (ELAS), the plan includes thousands of officers deployed on the streets, with reinforcement from riot police units from the provinces. More specifically, the security measures will be implemented by at least 4,000 officers from all law enforcement, security and traffic services, while helicopters and drones will provide aerial coverage to direct ground forces.

The same sources said police barriers and patrols will be determined according to the routes of the rallies and marches. Security will also be increased in the Exarchia area, where Grigoropoulos was shot dead by a police officer.

Traffic restrictions will be in place during the afternoon and evening. The Panepistimio and Monastiraki metro stations will be closed for several hours on Wednesday on police orders. Panepistimio station will close at 9 a.m. and Monastiraki from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again at 6 p.m., with its reopening depending on the police. During these hours, trains will pass through the stations without stopping.

