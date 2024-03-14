NEWS

Two Thessaloniki medical centers caught overcharging patients

Two Thessaloniki medical centers caught overcharging patients
[Shutterstock]

Two medical diagnostic clinics in the northern port city of Thessaloniki charged insured clients unauthorized extra fees for tests prescribed by their doctors, an investigation revealed on Thursday.

According to reports, the centers imposed an additional charge of 65 euros for open-type brain MRI scans, on top of the €35 patients had to pay to cover the cost of their prescription from the National Organization for Healthcare Provision (EOPYY) insurance fund.

Both centers admitted to the charges, with one saying they covered the cost of the machine, while the other claimed to offer additional services, disproven by clients.

The National Transparency Authority forwarded its finding to EOPYY and the Thessaloniki Medical Association, which will decide on further action.

Health Thessaloniki

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ambulance service plans new parking spaces to avoid Thessaloniki flyover construction delays
NEWS

Ambulance service plans new parking spaces to avoid Thessaloniki flyover construction delays

Man took his own life while waiting for chemotherapy drug, family says
NEWS

Man took his own life while waiting for chemotherapy drug, family says

Paid afternoon surgeries in public hospitals get under way
NEWS

Paid afternoon surgeries in public hospitals get under way

Expert points to measles to stress need for vaccines
NEWS

Expert points to measles to stress need for vaccines

EOF issues warning over Polish food supplement
NEWS

EOF issues warning over Polish food supplement

Evangelismos hospital reports zero Covid-19 admissions after four years
NEWS

Evangelismos hospital reports zero Covid-19 admissions after four years