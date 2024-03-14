Two Thessaloniki medical centers caught overcharging patients

Two medical diagnostic clinics in the northern port city of Thessaloniki charged insured clients unauthorized extra fees for tests prescribed by their doctors, an investigation revealed on Thursday.

According to reports, the centers imposed an additional charge of 65 euros for open-type brain MRI scans, on top of the €35 patients had to pay to cover the cost of their prescription from the National Organization for Healthcare Provision (EOPYY) insurance fund.

Both centers admitted to the charges, with one saying they covered the cost of the machine, while the other claimed to offer additional services, disproven by clients.

The National Transparency Authority forwarded its finding to EOPYY and the Thessaloniki Medical Association, which will decide on further action.