Ambulance service plans new parking spaces to avoid Thessaloniki flyover construction delays

Two new ambulance parking bases in Thessaloniki will be established in the coming days to address severe delays in ambulance transfers caused by ongoing construction of the Thessaloniki flyover.

Ambulance drivers told state-run broadcaster ERT on Monday that there was daily traffic gridlock on both lanes of the peripheral road, causing significant delays in their operations.

In response, Emergency Medical Service (EKAV) will set up two new parking bases to facilitate swift access to incidents.

The 4-kilometer Thessaloniki flyover, with a budget of 478 million euros, aims to alleviate traffic on the eastern flank of the Thessaloniki ring road, enhancing connectivity to the southern parts of the city.

Completion is expected by the end of 2026.