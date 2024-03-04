DPA to investigate alleged data breach by conservative MEP

Greece’s Data Protection Authority (DPA) has launched an investigation into allegations that New Democracy MEP Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou violated data protection regulations by emailing to Greek voters living overseas ahead of the European Parliament elections in June.

“In response to media inquiries regarding the alleged distribution of unsolicited electronic communication by an EU deputy to Greek expatriates prior to the European elections, the Authority announces that, following numerous relevant complaints, it has promptly initiated an examination procedure into the issue,” it stated in a Monday press release.

Asimakopoulou has refuted claims of breaching data protection laws and has provided nebulous, sometimes contradictory, explanations regarding the source of the addresses used for the mass emails.

In an interview with Mega TV over the weekend, she asserted that candidates have the legal right to request electoral registers from the Interior Ministry.

“The electoral rolls do not contain all the personal details of individuals, but they do include all the names. This is a standard legal procedure for every candidate before elections,” she said.

However, a laconic statement issued later by the Interior Ministry, signed by the ministry’s secretary general Athanasios Balermpas, stated that it is illegal to provide such information to candidates.

“The Ministry of Interior does not provide email addresses of voters to candidates or parties, in accordance with existing legislation,” the statement said.