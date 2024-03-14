NEWS

National HIV Actional Plan initiated by Health Ministry and University of Athens

National HIV Actional Plan initiated by Health Ministry and University of Athens

The Health Ministry and the Medical School of the University of Athens set the course for a National Action Plan for HIV on Thursday. 

The plan’s objective is to align Greece with targets outlined by the World Health Organization for the effective management of AIDS.

Greece lags significantly behind other EU nations in preventing, diagnosing, and treating HIV infections, as revealed in a recent report by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), which evaluates the progress of EU member states.

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Two Thessaloniki medical centers caught overcharging patients
NEWS

Two Thessaloniki medical centers caught overcharging patients

Man took his own life while waiting for chemotherapy drug, family says
NEWS

Man took his own life while waiting for chemotherapy drug, family says

Paid afternoon surgeries in public hospitals get under way
NEWS

Paid afternoon surgeries in public hospitals get under way

Expert points to measles to stress need for vaccines
NEWS

Expert points to measles to stress need for vaccines

EOF issues warning over Polish food supplement
NEWS

EOF issues warning over Polish food supplement

Evangelismos hospital reports zero Covid-19 admissions after four years
NEWS

Evangelismos hospital reports zero Covid-19 admissions after four years