National HIV Actional Plan initiated by Health Ministry and University of Athens

The Health Ministry and the Medical School of the University of Athens set the course for a National Action Plan for HIV on Thursday.

The plan’s objective is to align Greece with targets outlined by the World Health Organization for the effective management of AIDS.

Greece lags significantly behind other EU nations in preventing, diagnosing, and treating HIV infections, as revealed in a recent report by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), which evaluates the progress of EU member states.