NEWS

SYRIZA MP staying put

SYRIZA MP staying put
[InTime News]

SYRIZA lawmaker Othon Iliopoulos on Thursday refuted rumors that he was planning to give up his seat in Parliament due to his professional obligations.

“I remain an active MP for SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance,” Iliopoulos, who is an associate professor of medicine at Harvard University in the US, said in an announcement, confirming his commitment to opposition leader Stefanos Kasselakis. 

Rumors that he would be giving up his seat started after a recent television interview in which he spoke of the difficulties of balancing his different obligations.

Had he stepped down, he would have been replaced by the leftist opposition’s former spokesperson, Popi Tsapanidou.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Controversy erupts over prosecutor’s recommendation in Kolonos pimping case
NEWS

Controversy erupts over prosecutor’s recommendation in Kolonos pimping case

Rama appoints ethnic Greek as Vlora prefect
NEWS

Rama appoints ethnic Greek as Vlora prefect

Kasselakis unveils plan for European elections
NEWS

Kasselakis unveils plan for European elections

Opposition parties scathing over Mitsotakis’ Tempe stance
NEWS

Opposition parties scathing over Mitsotakis’ Tempe stance

Greek PM says trip to Ankara being slated for May
NEWS

Greek PM says trip to Ankara being slated for May

Parties give own findings in Tempe probe
NEWS

Parties give own findings in Tempe probe