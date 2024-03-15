SYRIZA MP staying put

SYRIZA lawmaker Othon Iliopoulos on Thursday refuted rumors that he was planning to give up his seat in Parliament due to his professional obligations.

“I remain an active MP for SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance,” Iliopoulos, who is an associate professor of medicine at Harvard University in the US, said in an announcement, confirming his commitment to opposition leader Stefanos Kasselakis.

Rumors that he would be giving up his seat started after a recent television interview in which he spoke of the difficulties of balancing his different obligations.

Had he stepped down, he would have been replaced by the leftist opposition’s former spokesperson, Popi Tsapanidou.