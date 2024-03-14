Rama appoints ethnic Greek as Vlora prefect

Albania’s council of ministers, headed by Prime Minister Edi Rama, appointed on Wednesday Vangjel Tavo as prefect of the Vlora district, in Albania’s south, in a move seen as an effort by Rama to diffuse tensions with Greece, caused by the conviction of the elected mayor of Himare for vote buying.

Tavo, a prominent member of the ethnic Greek minority, has previously served as a deputy of the Socialist Movement for Integration (today known as Freedom Party) and Minister of Health (2012-2013).

The region of Himare, together with Sarande, Finiq and Selenice, are areas with large numbers of ethnic Greeks which belong administratively to the region of Vlora.

Speaking to Kathimerini, Tavo confirmed his appointment, adding he was not aware of whether Rama’s move was known to Athens beforehand.

On March 5, Albania’s Special Court on Corruption and Organized Crime convicted Fredi Beleri to two years in prison for buying votes, prompting Greece to question Albania’s rule of law.

Beleri was elected mayor of Himare, 240 kilometers (150 miles) south of the capital, Tirana. He was arrested days before the vote while allegedly offering 40,000 Albanian leks ($390 at the time) to buy eight votes. Beleri won the election but could not be sworn in while under arrest.