3 suspects, including 2 police officers, arrested for drug trafficking in Igoumenitsa

Three individuals, including two police officers, were apprehended on charges of drug trafficking in northwestern Greece in the early hours of Friday.

The incident unfolded after officials from the Narcotics Division attempted to pull over a police vehicle near the port town of Igoumenitsa around 2 a.m. However, the driver, a 41-year-old police officer, ignored the signal to stop, leading to a pursuit. The chase concluded when the suspect vehicle collided with parked cars in Igoumenitsa.

Upon searching the vehicle, officials discovered 10 bags containing over 100 kilograms of unprocessed cannabis.

In addition to the driver, authorities detained the co-driver, a 19-year-old Albanian national.

A second police officer, aged 50, who was observed exiting the police vehicle and entering a cafeteria prior to the pursuit, was subsequently apprehended.

The suspects are scheduled to appear before the prosecutor for further proceedings.

