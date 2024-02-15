NEWS

Missing woman case in Kypseli shifts to homicide investigation

Missing woman case in Kypseli shifts to homicide investigation
File photo.

The case of a missing 52-year-old woman from the Athens neighborhood of Kipseli has been transferred from the missing persons department to the police’s homicide investigation division, authorities announced on Thursday. 

The woman was last seen by her roommate in her apartment on Evias Street on August 23. Despite a Missing Alert notice issued by the authorities, her whereabouts remain unknown.

Police investigators suspect that the 52-year-old woman may have fallen victim to criminal activity. 

 

Crime Police Missing

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mother found guilty for murdering daughter
NEWS

Mother found guilty for murdering daughter

Twenty Athens schoolkids involved in mass brawl
NEWS

Twenty Athens schoolkids involved in mass brawl

Government sets up task force to tackle juvenile violence
NEWS

Government sets up task force to tackle juvenile violence

Athens University employee connected to server outage suspended
NEWS

Athens University employee connected to server outage suspended

17-year-old falls victim to revenge porn
NEWS

17-year-old falls victim to revenge porn

Shipping company denies triple killer was given a home
NEWS

Shipping company denies triple killer was given a home