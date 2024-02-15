Missing woman case in Kypseli shifts to homicide investigation

The case of a missing 52-year-old woman from the Athens neighborhood of Kipseli has been transferred from the missing persons department to the police’s homicide investigation division, authorities announced on Thursday.

The woman was last seen by her roommate in her apartment on Evias Street on August 23. Despite a Missing Alert notice issued by the authorities, her whereabouts remain unknown.

Police investigators suspect that the 52-year-old woman may have fallen victim to criminal activity.