Police nab street racers aged 62 and 29

Police charged two men, aged 62 and 29, with reckless driving on Friday for excessive speeding along the Athens-Sounio national road.

According to police, the two drivers were identified via their own social media uploads, on which they had posted videos documenting their racing in Attica’s Agia Marina area, where they reached speeds of up to 178 kilometers per hour.

The videos also show the two drivers achieving speeds of 120 and 215 kmph on Schistou avenue to Keratsini, as well as 160 and 220 kmph on the Athens-Corinth national highway, and 223 and 292 kmph on an unidentified highway.

 

