Man arrested after attacking female driver with baton

A 45-year old driver was arrested on Tuesday in Argos, after he attacked a woman with a wooden baton during a conflict between drivers, police said.

The attack took place during a traffic jam on the Argos-Astros national highway. The 45-year-old male suspect and the two women got off their vehicles and started arguing and then the man hit one of the women with a makeshift wooden baton in the chest.

He fled the scene, but was later found by police and arrested.